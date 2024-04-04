flag
5 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1942 A "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 161,042,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1942
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1942 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1942 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
