5 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 150. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition VF (3) No grade (1)