Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 150. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
