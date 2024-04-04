flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1941 A "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 246,216,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1941
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1941 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 150. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1941 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

