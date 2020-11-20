flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1940 D "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Raffler

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,364,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark D. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1940 D at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1940 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access