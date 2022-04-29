5 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1702 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

