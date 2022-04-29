flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 63,469,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark B. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1702 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

