Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 174,684,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 673 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 17 Auctions (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search