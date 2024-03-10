5 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 673 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)