5 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1940 A "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 174,684,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 673 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction 17 Auctions - March 10, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1940 A at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

