5 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)