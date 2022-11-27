flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,177,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

