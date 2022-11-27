Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
