5 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Arkadien Numismata

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,266,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

