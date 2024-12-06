Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search