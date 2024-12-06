5 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

