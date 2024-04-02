Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 30. Bidding took place June 28, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
