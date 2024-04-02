flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,339,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 30. Bidding took place June 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 F at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

