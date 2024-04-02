5 Reichspfennig 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 30. Bidding took place June 28, 2021.

