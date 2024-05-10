flag
5 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandel Gerhard H. Dylla

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,313,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place May 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

