5 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)