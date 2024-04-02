Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
