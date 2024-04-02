flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1937 J "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,991,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 J at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

