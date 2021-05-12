5 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2)