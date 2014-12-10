flag
5 Reichspfennig 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,092,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

