5 Reichspfennig 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (1)