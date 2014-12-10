Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1937 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,092,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
