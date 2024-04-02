Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,474,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4341 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search