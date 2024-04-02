flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,474,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4341 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

