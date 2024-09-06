flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,700,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2550 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access