5 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2550 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

