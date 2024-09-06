Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,700,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2550 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
