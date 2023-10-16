flag
5 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3305 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

