Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3305 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
