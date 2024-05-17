Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4339 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
