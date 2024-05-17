flag
5 Reichspfennig 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4339 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

