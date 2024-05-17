5 Reichspfennig 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4339 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

