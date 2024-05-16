flag
5 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Schulman - April 11, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

