5 Reichspfennig 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
