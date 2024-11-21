Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,710,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10227 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 610. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (11)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
