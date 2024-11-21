flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,710,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10227 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 610. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
