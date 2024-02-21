flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 567,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Russiancoin - July 28, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 28, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 7, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access