5 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (7) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (4)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Grün (1)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (12)

Künker (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismática Leilões (1)

WAG (2)