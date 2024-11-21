Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,060,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
