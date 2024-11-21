flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,060,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Numismática Leilões - February 14, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Available by subscription

