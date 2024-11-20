flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,320,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Felzmann - December 13, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
