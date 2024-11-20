Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,320,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
