5 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

