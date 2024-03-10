Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,216,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1469 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search