Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,216,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1469 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

