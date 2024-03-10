5 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1469 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

