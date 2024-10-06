Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,942,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (13)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WCN (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search