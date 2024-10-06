flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,942,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Katz (13)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access