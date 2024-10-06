Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,428,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4670 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Empire (1)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (3)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search