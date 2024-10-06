flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,428,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1939 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4670 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

