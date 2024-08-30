5 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42321 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 327. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

