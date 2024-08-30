flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,173,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42321 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 327. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 D at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

