flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,662,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Hermes Auctions - October 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date October 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Hermes Auctions - October 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date October 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Hermes Auctions - August 6, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1937 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access