Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1937 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,662,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1937 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search