flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 640,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4460 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Filatelie Klim - November 23, 2024
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date November 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Felzmann - December 13, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Felzmann - January 8, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date January 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
