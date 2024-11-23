Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 640,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4460 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
