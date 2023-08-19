5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1)