5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 743,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
