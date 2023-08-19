Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 743,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
