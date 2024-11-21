flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,732,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
