Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,732,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (5)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search