flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 870,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR64 CAM PCGS
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Artemide Aste - January 26, 2020
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Artemide Aste - January 26, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access