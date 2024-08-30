Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 870,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR64 CAM PCGS
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
