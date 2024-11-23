Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,872,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3922 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Grün (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search