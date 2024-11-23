flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,872,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3922 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

