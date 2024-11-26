Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,430,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
