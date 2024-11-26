5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (18) AU (11) XF (11) VF (6) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (5)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (8)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (4)

Katz (6)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (5)

Möller (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (16)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (2)