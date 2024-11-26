flag
5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,430,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Hermes Auctions - November 26, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date November 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Hermes Auctions - November 5, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Hermes Auctions - October 8, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date October 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Hermes Auctions - September 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Hermes Auctions - August 6, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 30, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
