5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4141 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (8)