flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,706,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4141 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1312 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Imperial Coin - February 7, 2018
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Imperial Coin - February 7, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - July 28, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 28, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 1999
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access