Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 J "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,706,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4141 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (2)
- Grün (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1312 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search