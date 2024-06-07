Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,734,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 681. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
