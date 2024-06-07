flag
5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,734,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 681. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

