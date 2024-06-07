5 Reichsmark 1936 G "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 681. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)