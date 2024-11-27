Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,926,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28326 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
