5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,926,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28326 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

