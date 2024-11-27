5 Reichsmark 1936 F "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28326 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

