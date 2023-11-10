flag
5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,320,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Klondike Auction auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 840 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
