5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,320,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Klondike Auction auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 840 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
