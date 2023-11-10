5 Reichsmark 1936 E "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Klondike Auction auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 10, 2023.

