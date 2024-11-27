flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,611,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2851 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Darabanth (6)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (5)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (16)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Russiancoin (21)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TMAJK sro (4)
  • WCN (5)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

