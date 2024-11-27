Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1936 A "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,611,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2851 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1936 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
