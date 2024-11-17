Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,830,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (4)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Möller (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
