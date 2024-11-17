flag
5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,830,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

