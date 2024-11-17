5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

