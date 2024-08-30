5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 560. Bidding took place December 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (8) No grade (7)

Seller All companies

COINSTORE (1)

Darabanth (4)

Denga1700 (2)

Grün (2)

Katz (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

TMAJK sro (2)

WAG (1)