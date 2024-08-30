Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,371,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 560. Bidding took place December 17, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSTORE (1)
- Darabanth (4)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search