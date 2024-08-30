flag
5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,371,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 560. Bidding took place December 17, 2018.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

