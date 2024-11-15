flag
5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,372,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
