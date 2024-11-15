Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,372,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Darabanth (5)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
