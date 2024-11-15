5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (11) AU (3) XF (11) VF (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) PF66 (6) PF65 (3) PF64 (4) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (12) Service PCGS (12) NGC (8) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Darabanth (5)

Denga1700 (2)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (9)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)