5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6410 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (3) AU (8) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Darabanth (3)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WAG (3)