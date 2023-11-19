Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,260,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6410 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (3)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search