flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,260,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6410 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Hindenburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1935 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access