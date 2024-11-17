flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,325,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30190 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction CoinsNB - October 19, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

