5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Hindenburg" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,325,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Hindenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30190 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
