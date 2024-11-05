flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,357,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (3)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 J at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 J at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 J at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD

