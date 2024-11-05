2 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service PCGS (3)