Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1940 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stephen Album (3)
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search