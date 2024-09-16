2 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (29) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

