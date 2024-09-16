Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,161,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (12)
- WAG (6)
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
—
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12
