flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,161,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1940 G at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1940 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access