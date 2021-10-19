Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3697 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place October 19, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search