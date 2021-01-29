flag
2 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,885,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

