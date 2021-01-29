2 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)