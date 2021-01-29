Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1939 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,885,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
