Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,361,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1939
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5444 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place July 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (16)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search