Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,361,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark B. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5444 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place July 23, 2022.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1939 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

