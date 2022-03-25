flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1937 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2500 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access