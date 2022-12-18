Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2947 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search