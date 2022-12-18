flag
2 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2947 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 E at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

