2 Reichspfennig 1937 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2947 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (2)