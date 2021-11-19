Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,404,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2016
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
