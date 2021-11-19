flag
2 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,404,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Heritage - April 24, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2016
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1937 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Available by subscription

Get access